Julio Rodriguez contract includes interesting feature

The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez on Friday agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history.

“Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to come,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said of the deal.

For a deal of that scale, there are likely many options and escalators worked in. One such feature, notes veteran MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, is a full no-trade clause.

Julio Rodriguez’s extension with the Mariners, once finalized, will include a full no-trade clause, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 26, 2022

That means Rodriguez cannot be traded unless he decides to waive the clause. That is extra protection for him, and the team, as he looks to establish a home in Seattle.

“This is a great day for my family and me,” Rodriguez said, via The Score. “I have always wanted to spend my whole career here, in Seattle, with this team and with these fans. I want to win here, in Seattle. That was what I told my agents, and what I told Jerry. I am so happy to be here.”

Rodriguez, 21, has batted .267/.326/.467 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI and 23 stolen bases over 109 games this season. And while he’s also struck out 126 times in 463 plate appearances, he remains the favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.