Dodgers make telling move with Julio Urias after his arrest

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be offering a clear hint regarding where things stand with pitcher Julio Urias regarding his recent arrest.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times shared multiple photos showing that the Dodgers have either covered up or painted over at least two murals at Dodger Stadium that formerly featured Urias. The pitcher was arrested for felony domestic violence on Sept. 3, and Monday marks the Dodgers’ first home game since then.

It appears the Dodgers have covered up or painted over a couple murals at Dodger Stadium featuring Julio Urías pic.twitter.com/FFqy5eOJQL — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 11, 2023

This does not necessarily mean Urias’ Dodger career is over, but it’s a pretty good indication that the organization does not see any path to him returning anytime soon. The Tampa Bay Rays pulled a similar move with Wander Franco after the shortstop faced serious allegations of his own. The Dodgers also already canceled Urias’ scheduled bobblehead night.

Urias was previously arrested for domestic battery in 2019. His most recent arrest was quite public and allegedly involved some concerning behavior.