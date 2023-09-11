 Skip to main content
Dodgers make telling move with Julio Urias after his arrest

September 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Julio Urias in Dodgers uniform

Aug 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) on the mound in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be offering a clear hint regarding where things stand with pitcher Julio Urias regarding his recent arrest.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times shared multiple photos showing that the Dodgers have either covered up or painted over at least two murals at Dodger Stadium that formerly featured Urias. The pitcher was arrested for felony domestic violence on Sept. 3, and Monday marks the Dodgers’ first home game since then.

This does not necessarily mean Urias’ Dodger career is over, but it’s a pretty good indication that the organization does not see any path to him returning anytime soon. The Tampa Bay Rays pulled a similar move with Wander Franco after the shortstop faced serious allegations of his own. The Dodgers also already canceled Urias’ scheduled bobblehead night.

Urias was previously arrested for domestic battery in 2019. His most recent arrest was quite public and allegedly involved some concerning behavior.

