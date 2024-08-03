Justin Turner hit fan in face with grand slam

Justin Turner hit the mark in more ways than one on Friday night.

The new Mariners designated hitter got on the score sheet for the first time in a Seattle jersey, smashing a grand slam in the second inning of his home debut against the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately for one Mariners fan though, Turner’s grand slam wasn’t much of an occasion to celebrate. Upon landing in the left field stands, the ball ended up hitting some poor guy who was standing in The T-Mobile ‘Pen right in the face.

Check it out.

Justin Turner, welcome to Seattle. A grand slam in his Mariners debut here at T-Mobile Park. pic.twitter.com/uObfcuHRH2 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 3, 2024

That home run had a 101.1 mph exit velocity as well, so that was no soft shot from Turner. Hopefully, the fan was OK.

Turner was just acquired by the Mariners at the trade deadline under unusual in-game circumstances. They brought the 39-year-old former All-Star in for his power, and it looks like he still has plenty of that. Interestingly enough though, Turner is not the first MLB player this season to nail a fan in the face with a home-run ball.