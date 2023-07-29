Report: NL contender has explored potential Justin Verlander trade

Rumors continue to suggest that Justin Verlander could be on the move at the trade deadline, with a new team emerging as a potential landing spot.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have explored a potential Verlander trade, according to Jack Harris and Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. The team has a long-standing interest in Verlander, having tried to sign him as a free agent during the offseason before he ultimately joined the New York Mets.

Verlander has a full no-trade clause, so any move would have to be approved by him. It is not clear how willing he is to do that, but it’s hard to believe he would not be open to it considering the direction the Mets’ season is going in.

The 40-year-old Verlander has improved recently after a slow, injury-hit start to the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA, and is being hotly pursued by at least two other teams outside of the Dodgers.