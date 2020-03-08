pixel 1
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Justin Verlander leaves spring start early, will undergo testing

March 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros may have a Justin Verlander problem as the regular season approaches.

Verlander was slated to throw four innings in Sunday’s spring start, but the ace pitcher was lifted after two innings with no immediate explanation. The team was only willing to state that Verlander would undergo tests.

Verlander’s spring has gotten off to a slow start due to a groin problem. It could be that this has flared up again, but it sounds like an update will be forthcoming.

The ace pitcher had previously said he was pleased with how his first spring start went and felt his groin problem was behind him. Either that was premature or something else has popped up instead.


