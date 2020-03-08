Justin Verlander leaves spring start early, will undergo testing

The Houston Astros may have a Justin Verlander problem as the regular season approaches.

Verlander was slated to throw four innings in Sunday’s spring start, but the ace pitcher was lifted after two innings with no immediate explanation. The team was only willing to state that Verlander would undergo tests.

Astros spokesman says Justin Verlander won't be available to the media today. Dusty Baker will provide an update post-game.

Verlander threw two innings today against the Mets on a day he was supposed to throw four. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 8, 2020

Verlander is "going to get some testing done," teams says https://t.co/xJ5nJaYVpL — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 8, 2020

Verlander’s spring has gotten off to a slow start due to a groin problem. It could be that this has flared up again, but it sounds like an update will be forthcoming.

The ace pitcher had previously said he was pleased with how his first spring start went and felt his groin problem was behind him. Either that was premature or something else has popped up instead.