Justin Verlander had message for Astros after big Carlos Correa hit

Justin Verlander may not be able to help the Houston Astros in their quest for another World Series title, but the star pitcher had some advice for the team during the first game of the ALCS.

Carlos Correa helped the Houston Astros come from behind to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 on Friday night with his go-ahead home run in the bottom of seventh inning. After Correa’s solo shot, Verlander delivered a message to Houston in GIF form.

Those who are familiar with the movie “Rounders” know the deal.

Correa, who will be a free agent after the season, has been a postseason hero for the Astros. His clutch homer in Game 1 was the 18th of his playoff career. Correa immediately pointed to his watch after he swung (video here), which has become his way of saying October is his time.

One of Correa’s former teammates shared the same message as Verlander, who has been out after undergoing Tommy John surgery.