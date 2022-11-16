Is Justin Verlander a serious possibility to sign with Dodgers?

Justin Verlander is a free agent this offseason, and there seems to be serious possibility that he signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verlander will turn 40 in February but just put together one of his best seasons. He led the American League with 18 wins and a 1.75 ERA while helping the Houston Astros win the World Series.

Verlander turned down a $25 million contract option in hopes of signing for much more guaranteed money. He reportedly is looking for a deal similar to the 3-year, $130 million contract Max Scherzer got from the Mets.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal has said that Verlander may see lucrative opportunities from the Yankees, Mets or Dodgers.

Jon Morosi believes Verlander to the Dodgers is realistic.

Justin Verlander to the #Dodgers became more realistic based on today's events. Specifically, Tyler Anderson rejected the Dodgers' QO; and signing Verlander would not involve the loss of a pick, whereas Jacob deGrom would. Credit to @Ken_Rosenthal for linking JV and LAD. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 15, 2022

Part of his calculation is that the Dodgers lost Tyler Anderson, who signed with the Angels. The Dodgers have a rotation spot to fill. They also are letting Justin Turner test the free agent market, while Trea Turner may be signing elsewhere in free agency. The Dodgers could redirect some of that money towards signing Verlander.

If the Dodgers were to sign Verlander, they would have two aging future Hall of Fame pitchers in their rotation, as they agreed to a 1-year deal with Clayton Kershaw last week.