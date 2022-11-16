 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 16, 2022

Is Justin Verlander a serious possibility to sign with Dodgers?

November 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Justin Verlander smiles

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander speaks with the media. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander is a free agent this offseason, and there seems to be serious possibility that he signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verlander will turn 40 in February but just put together one of his best seasons. He led the American League with 18 wins and a 1.75 ERA while helping the Houston Astros win the World Series.

Verlander turned down a $25 million contract option in hopes of signing for much more guaranteed money. He reportedly is looking for a deal similar to the 3-year, $130 million contract Max Scherzer got from the Mets.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal has said that Verlander may see lucrative opportunities from the Yankees, Mets or Dodgers.

Jon Morosi believes Verlander to the Dodgers is realistic.

Part of his calculation is that the Dodgers lost Tyler Anderson, who signed with the Angels. The Dodgers have a rotation spot to fill. They also are letting Justin Turner test the free agent market, while Trea Turner may be signing elsewhere in free agency. The Dodgers could redirect some of that money towards signing Verlander.

If the Dodgers were to sign Verlander, they would have two aging future Hall of Fame pitchers in their rotation, as they agreed to a 1-year deal with Clayton Kershaw last week.

Article Tags

Justin VerlanderLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus