Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game

Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too.

Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show” on MLB.TV prior to the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. She wore a white dress and strutted down the runway with Verlander and the couple’s young daughter.

.@JustinVerlander and family during the All-Star Red Carpet Show on MLB-TV. pic.twitter.com/dEmLjBmbsZ — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 19, 2022

It would be an understatement to say the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was upstaged. Though, the Astros did try to give their guy some love.

The Verlanders have arrived. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/E7QXD6qzV9 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 19, 2022

Upton, of course, is one of the most famous SI Swimsuit models of all time. She has also appeared in several movies. We have grown more used to seeing her in a supporting role for Verlander in recent years, but she was the star of the show on Tuesday.