Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game

July 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton walk the red carpet

Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too.

Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show” on MLB.TV prior to the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. She wore a white dress and strutted down the runway with Verlander and the couple’s young daughter.

It would be an understatement to say the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was upstaged. Though, the Astros did try to give their guy some love.

Upton, of course, is one of the most famous SI Swimsuit models of all time. She has also appeared in several movies. We have grown more used to seeing her in a supporting role for Verlander in recent years, but she was the star of the show on Tuesday.

