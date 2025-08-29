Fans all said the same thing amid Kyle Schwarber’s unreal 4-HR game

Kyle Schwarber sure is having a contract year for the ages.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger Schwarber etched his name in the history books with an unbelievable 4-homer game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. Schwarber mashed a solo home run off Cal Quantrill in the first inning, followed that up with a two-run bomb against Austin Cox during the fourth inning, and then took Cox deep again in the fifth inning with a three-run shot.

But Schwarber wasn’t yet done at that point as he proceeded to make it a quartet in the seventh inning. Schwarber clubbed another three-run homer (this one off Wander Suero) to give himself four home runs on the evening and a Phillies single-game record of 9 RBIs.

4 HR TONIGHT.

49 HR IN 2025.



KYLE SCHWARBER IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/CbBnWBqCVS — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2025

In the wake of Schwarber’s mythical game (which the Phillies won 19-4), everyone on social media said the same thing in reaction — that the Phillies had to give Schwarber (who will be a free agent after the season) a blank check to return to their team.

I still don’t think enough people are fully aware of what a special season this is from Kyle Schwarber



Schwarber is now up to an NL-leading 49 home runs and an MLB-leading 119 RBIs on the season. By putting up those numbers on a first-place team in the 77-57 Phillies, Schwarber (who has also had some other major heroics this year) is right up there with Shohei Ohtani at this point for NL MVP frontrunner.

Meanwhile, the four-homer game by Schwarber marked the 21st such occurrence in MLB history. He also became the fourth Phillies player ever to pull off the feat (after Mike Schmidt, Chuck Klein, and Ed Delahanty) and the third MLB player this season to do so (after Eugenio Suarez and Nick Kurtz).