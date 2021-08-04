Lance McCullers did not appreciate Yordan Alvarez pimping his home run

Lance McCullers did not appreciate the way teammate Yordan Alvarez pimped a home run on Tuesday night.

Alvarez broke open a 1-0 game with a huge 2-run home run for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the eighth inning. The clean-up hitter admired his work after the home run, which prompted even a teammate to yell at him.

A replay aired by Spectrum SportsNet LA showed McCullers yelling at Alvarez to “f—ing go!” as Alvarez admired his home run. McCullers even motioned with his hands to signal to Alvarez to run.

The home run helped give the Astros a cushion in their 3-0 win. It also helped McCullers get the victory in the outing.

Despite McCullers being teammates with Alvarez, maybe McCullers still regards himself as a pitcher at the end of the day. Maybe he knows how disrespectful it feels to have a hitter admire a home run they hit off you, which is why he told Alvarez to get going. This isn’t the first time McCullers has been concerned with behavior he finds to be unprofessional.