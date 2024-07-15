Lane Kiffin cracks funny joke about Nick Saban’s media day screw-up

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will be thrilled to know that Nick Saban is still giving him joke fodder even after retiring as Alabama’s coach.

Saban is still attending SEC Media Days, though he is doing it in the capacity of a media member instead of a head coach. By his own recounting, he actually had to use a credential to be allowed in, which was not the case for the last 17 years.

Kiffin found out about this, and there was no way he was letting it go without some sort of crack.

“Now what’s he going to do, because he doesn’t have a 7:30 staff meeting tomorrow morning to rip someone’s a–,” Kiffin joked, via Chris Low of ESPN.

Kiffin was an offensive coordinator at Alabama under Saban, and he very memorably discussed those staff meetings as he departed back in 2016. This sort of thing has become one of Kiffin’s go-to Saban jokes ever since.

Kiffin will not have to worry about Saban anymore with the legendary coach’s retirement. Clearly, however, the jokes are going to keep coming.

Ole Miss fans! It’s time to jump aboard the Lane Train! This Lane Train shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend – you can buy it here.