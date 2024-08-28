Livvy Dunne is fed up with Pirates after ugly loss

Livvy Dunne is finding out what a lot of Pittsburgh fans probably would have told her all along: rooting for the Pirates can be quite brutal.

Dunne had a funny social media reaction after the Pirates blew a 10-3 lead and lost to the Chicago Cubs 14-10 on Wednesday. The Pirates carried a seven-run advantage into the top of the seventh, only to give up two runs there, three in the eighth, and six in the ninth. Dunne kept her response simple, and offered it in the form of a Paul Skenes GIF.

Believe it or not, Skenes did start this game. He went five innings and allowed five hits and three runs, two of them earned, while striking out six. The Pirates pulled him after five with 82 pitches, probably figuring that their bullpen would be able to see out the last four innings of a 10-3 game.

Dunne and Skenes are dating, and she has been a highly supportive girlfriend to the NL Rookie of the Year hopeful. In this instance, she’s probably saying some things that he might be thinking, but can’t say publicly.