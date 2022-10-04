Yankees pitcher not happy after being pulled from no-hitter

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino allowed zero hits in his outing against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, but the right-hander did not throw a no-hitter. Severino was not given the opportunity, and he was clearly unhappy about that.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to pull Severino after seven innings. The 28-year-old was making just his third start since coming off the injured list with a strained lat and had thrown 94 pitches. He looked visibly upset while having a lengthy discussion with Boone after the seventh.

Aaron Boone had to tell Sevy that he’s taking him out of the game with a no-hitter through seven. He was not pleased pic.twitter.com/dCUrjQaqbE — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 4, 2022

Boone was asked about the difficult decision after the Yankees’ 3-1 win. He said it would have been a tougher call if Severino were through eight innings and that the team did not want him throwing more than 90 pitches. Severino said he tried to convince Boone otherwise.

“I was trying to fight him, but in the end, you can’t do anything about it,” Severino told reporters, via ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “He told me, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘I’m coming back out there.’ But it was not a great idea to go out there and push it to 115 pitches.”

The Yankees have clinched the AL East and are focused on the postseason. You can understand why Severino wanted a chance to complete a no-hitter, but Boone knows the Yankees need the pitcher healthy in order to increase their chances of making a deep playoff run. Severino has a lengthy injury history, which probably made Boone’s decision a lot easier.