Marcell Ozuna gets brutal introduction from Braves’ announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point.

Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

Braves radio announcer Ben Ingram did not seem enthusiastic about seeing Ozuna in the lineup. As the outfielder stepped in for the first time in the second inning, Ingram introduced him in pretty brutal fashion, simply stating “here is Ozuna from the Braves.”

The “Ozuna from the Braves” line is word-for-word what the outfielder was heard saying on his arrest video, perhaps in an attempt to gain leniency from his notoriety.

Things did not get better for Ozuna. He received loud boos from the home fans after striking out in the sixth as well.

The 31-year-old outfielder has not been productive for Atlanta this season, hitting just .214 with 20 home runs. The team still owes him $41 million through 2024, and he is coming off his second arrest in 15 months. Combine that with the reception he seems to be getting from even those associated with the team and it’s no surprise that the organization does not seem likely to keep him around much longer.