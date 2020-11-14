Report: 10 teams have interest in Marcell Ozuna

After struggling to find interest last offseason, it sounds like Marcell Ozuna won’t face the same problem last season.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Ozuna has received interest from at least ten teams as he prepares to hit the open market. This includes teams in both the American and National Leagues, despite the lack of long-term clarity on the designated hitter rule.

Ozuna had to wait until January to sign last winter, ultimately landing with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year deal. They were rewarded with a dominant season in which Ozuna hit .338 with an NL-leading 18 home runs and 56 RBI.

Ozuna has had some problems with focus in the past. Some teams may worry that could return once he’s not on a one-year deal. That said, the stats speak for themselves.