Marcus Stroman buys nice gift for his Cubs teammates

Marcus Stroman is hooking up his Chicago Cubs teammates.

Each Cubs player had a Nintendo Switch at their locker on Tuesday. The handheld video game systems were a gift courtesy of Stroman, according to MLB.com reporter Jordan Bastian.

A Nintendo Switch at the lockers of Cubs players this afternoon. Courtesy of Marcus Stroman. “We’ve got a lot of games in here,” he said. Also thought it’d be cool for teammates to have for the long flight to London. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 13, 2023

“We’ve got a lot of gamers in here,” Stroman said, via Bastian.

Stroman told Bastian that he wanted the players to have the systems for the team’s trip to London.

The Cubs are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals for a two-game series in London on June 24 and 25 for MLB’s London Series. The Nintendo Switch game systems can help the players pass some of the time on the plane ride there and back.

Stroman is in his second season with the Cubs and apparently building up some goodwill with his teammates with both his play and his gifts. The 32-year-old is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 14 starts. He has 73 strikeouts in 85.2 innings.