Marcus Stroman seemingly rules out playing for Tony La Russa, White Sox

Marcus Stroman should have plenty of suitors on the MLB free agent market this winter, but it sounds like the Chicago White Sox need not waste their time placing a call to the right-hander.

Stroman sent a handful of tweets on Tuesday criticizing Tony La Russa and the White Sox for hiring the manager even after he was arrested for his second DUI. One follower asked Stroman how much money it would take for him to “play for an old and seemingly racist alcoholic.” Stroman replied that he has no interest in doing that regardless of how much Chicago offered.

No amount of money honestly. Peace of mind is always priority. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 10, 2020

The racism remark is in reference to what La Russa said several years ago about former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones calling baseball a “white man’s sport.” Jones made the remark right around the time Colin Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem. La Russa questioned Kaepernick’s motives and said he “absolutely would not allow” any of his players to sit or kneel during the anthem.

“I would tell [a player that wanted to sit out the anthem to] sit inside the clubhouse,” La Russa told The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio back in 2016. “You’re not going to be out there representing our team and our organization by disrespecting the flag. No, sir, I would not allow it. … If you want to make your statement, you make it in the clubhouse, but not out there. You’re not going to show it that way publicly and disrespectfully.”

Stroman acknowledged La Russa’s 2016 remarks in several of his tweets.

Exactly. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 10, 2020

La Russa was charged with DUI in Arizona the day before the White Sox hired him. The incident took place on Feb. 24, and the White Sox say they were aware of it. La Russa was also arrested for DUI in 2007 and embarrassed himself in a video that showed him struggling with the alphabet.

Stroman will be one of the best arms available this winter, but he is not exactly making an effort to expand his market. He also called out the New York Yankees recently, though he did not rule out signing with them.