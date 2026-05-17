One of baseball’s top prospects is being promoted to MLB

One of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball appears set to make his debut.
The Mariners are calling up shortstop Colt Emerson, and he is on his way to Seattle before Sunday night’s game, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Emerson is rated as the No. 6 prospect in the game by MLB Pipeline.
Emerson was the Mariners’ first round pick in 2023 and has progressed quickly through the minors. In 38 games this season at Triple-A, he hit .255 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. He made a case to make the Mariners out of spring training with a .268 average and two home runs in 18 games.
The Mariners think highly enough of Emerson to have signed him to an eight-year, $95 million contract earlier this year before he had ever played an MLB game.
After making the ALCS last season, the Mariners have started the season 22-25 and have not shown much consistency so far. The team may be hoping that Emerson’s arrival can give them something of a spark. It worked for the New York Mets this past week, so they might as well give it a shot.