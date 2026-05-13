Mets’ prospect makes history in MLB debut

Desperate for offense, the New York Mets called up top outfield prospect AJ Ewing ahead of their series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.

They got exactly what they wanted.

Ewing had a memorable MLB debut, hitting an RBI triple in the seventh inning for his first hit in the majors and finishing 2-for-2 with 3 walks. His walk with the bases loaded in the eighth frame extended the Mets’ lead on their way to a 10-2 win. In addition, he stole a base and just fell short of hitting a home run when he flied out to center field.

Ewing’s performance in his first game in the big leagues was for the books, as he became just the first player in MLB history to register 3 walks and hit a triple in his debut.

A.J. Ewing is the first player in MLB history with 3 walks and a triple in his debut — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) May 13, 2026

It’s not going to be like that every night for Ewing, but a player only gets one MLB debut, and he definitely made his one to remember, not just for himself, but also for the Mets fans who saw the team snap a two-game losing skid.

The Mets are hurting for runs this season, and even after their 10-run outburst against the Tigers, they are still 29th in the big leagues in runs scored and last in OPS.

But at least for one night, with a big hand from Ewing, New York felt like an offensive juggernaut.