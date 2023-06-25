Mariners minor leaguer goes viral for funny base running move

Seattle Mariners minor leaguer Robbie Tenerowicz pulled a move on the baseline during Saturday’s game that you have probably never seen before.

Tenerowicz hit a routine ground ball during the sixth inning of his Arkansas Travelers’ game against the Wichita Wind Surge. The throw pulled the first baseman off the bag, which led to a tag situation. Rather than running into the tag, Tenerowicz decided to make things difficult by jogging back down the line toward home plate.

That wasn’t the best part. Before he gave up, Tenerowicz acted like he was shooting a jump shot and trying to draw contact. He looked back at the home plate umpire as if to say “where’s the foul?”

Byrdman is the best. pic.twitter.com/kpl896rAbz — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 25, 2023

You can’t get more creative than that.

This isn’t the first time Tenerowicz has gone viral, either. Some of you might remember that insane home run he hit when he was playing for a Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliate (video here). The guy certainly knows how to work a crowd.