Marlins hiring notable ex-World Series champion

The Miami Marlins are bringing in someone who is very familiar to newly-minted manager Skip Schumaker.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reports on Thursday that the Marlins are hiring retired former MLB outfielder Jon Jay to serve as their first base and outfield coach under Schumaker.

The hiring of Jay is notable for a couple of different reasons. Jay is a Miami native and played in Major League Baseball for 12 years. He also has history with Schumaker, having played with him on the St. Louis Cardinals from 2010 to 2012 (including a World Series victory together in 2011).

The Marlins are looking for a spark after back-to-back sub-70-win seasons. They should be able to get that with a coaching staff led by Schumaker, 42, and Jay, 37. Jay may even have another talent to teach the Marlins players.