Report: Mets unlikely to pursue Aaron Judge for interesting reason

The New York Mets have some of the biggest spending power in MLB. For that reason alone, one might figure them to be interested in Aaron Judge if the New York Yankees outfielder hits the open market.

That is unlikely to be the case, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Yankees and Mets have good relations at the moment, as Yankees GM Brian Cashman and Mets GM Billy Eppler are former colleagues. Perhaps more importantly, Mets owner Steve Cohen had an early backer for his ownership bid in Yankees counterpart Hal Steinbrenner. A source told Heyman that Cohen would likely be reluctant to pay Steinbrenner back by luring Judge away from the Yankees.

Practically, the Mets do not have a glaring need for an outfielder, either. Judge would bring star power, but the Mets have a greater need for pitching.

Judge is entering the final year of his contract with the Yankees, and the two sides are at an impasse that is unlikely to be solved midseason. The outfielder has high demands that the Mets could afford, but clearly, the internal politics of baseball may interfere with any real pursuit.