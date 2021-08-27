 Skip to main content
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo called out in worst instant replay decision possible

August 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

The addition of instant replay to MLB is generally a positive for the league, but it has some downsides. What happened to Brandon Nimmo on Thursday night is a classic example of this issue.

Nimmo was batting for the New York Mets in the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. He lined a ball into the left-center gap and hustled into second for a double. Nimmo beat the throw with a head-first dive and was all over the base. However, the Giants challenged the call that he was safe at second. They won the challenge and Nimmo was called out … all because he may have momentarily lifted a hand off the bag while hovering all over it.

That was ridiculous. You watch that with the naked eye and there isn’t even anything to challenge; Nimmo got in there safely and without a question.

MLB replay was not added so a little ticky tack miniscule thing like this could be sorted. It was added so umpires could see clear and obvious big things, like whether a ball is fair or foul, or whether it clears the wall for a home run, or whether an umpire badly missed a call at a base. It’s not there to rob Nimmo of a double because he may have barely come off the bag for one-tenth of a second.

I have been saying for years that MLB needs to change that so that does not constitute an out on review. One Twitter user has a solution for this issue:

MLB should make this change immediately.

