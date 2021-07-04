 Skip to main content
Video: Replay review inexplicably blew this call in Yankees-Mets game

July 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

In general, video replay review in sports is meant to get the obvious missed calls right. That did not happen on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

In the top of the third inning, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was called out on a close play at first in a race to the bag against Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. Mets manager Luis Rojas had the play reviewed, and the out call was upheld — even though replays seemed to clearly show that Nimmo beat Voit to the base.

Rojas’ reaction essentially summed things up.

Umpires blow calls sometimes. That’s part of the game. Sometimes it’s not reviewable. This one was, and they still didn’t get it right. It’s hard to figure out how.

