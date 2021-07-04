Video: Replay review inexplicably blew this call in Yankees-Mets game

In general, video replay review in sports is meant to get the obvious missed calls right. That did not happen on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

In the top of the third inning, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was called out on a close play at first in a race to the bag against Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. Mets manager Luis Rojas had the play reviewed, and the out call was upheld — even though replays seemed to clearly show that Nimmo beat Voit to the base.

This time Voit takes it himself instead of flipping to Cole and he just barely gets Nimmo (replay kept the out call) pic.twitter.com/No5gVHf0J0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 4, 2021

Rojas’ reaction essentially summed things up.

Nimmo and Voit's race to first base looked like a tie in real time, but in replay clearly Nimmo got there first. But the call stands. Nimmo is out. Luis Rojas is big mad. pic.twitter.com/fjh9oo0q22 — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 4, 2021

Umpires blow calls sometimes. That’s part of the game. Sometimes it’s not reviewable. This one was, and they still didn’t get it right. It’s hard to figure out how.