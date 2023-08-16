 Skip to main content
Mets journeyman has funny reason for not giving up on baseball

August 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
DJ Stewart celebrating

Jul 18, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter DJ Stewart (29) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Stewart is a 29-year-old journeyman who has never quite caught on with an MLB roster, but he has not stopped trying. That persistence is paying off for him, as he hit two home runs in Wednesday’s win to make it three bombs in two games.

Stewart had great reasons for his devotion to the game, as he laid out in a postgame interview. The outfielder discussed his passion for the game, but also added that he has a young daughter, which adds another reason for his persistence.

“I have a little girl and diapers aren’t cheap, so that’s what keeps me going,” Stewart joked.

Stewart stuck around Baltimore after being promoted in 2018, but rarely nailed down a full-time job. He has shown some nice flashes of power this year since resurfacing with the Mets following their trade deadline sell-off.

Considering how the Mets have played lately, the team could use any sort of spark to rally around. Maybe Stewart can give fans someone to root for down the stretch.

