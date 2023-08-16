Mets journeyman has funny reason for not giving up on baseball

DJ Stewart is a 29-year-old journeyman who has never quite caught on with an MLB roster, but he has not stopped trying. That persistence is paying off for him, as he hit two home runs in Wednesday’s win to make it three bombs in two games.

Stewart had great reasons for his devotion to the game, as he laid out in a postgame interview. The outfielder discussed his passion for the game, but also added that he has a young daughter, which adds another reason for his persistence.

"Diapers aren't cheap, that's what keeps me going" 😂 DJ Stewart on what motivates him, including his daughter and his love for the game of baseball pic.twitter.com/Pme8GkKkIw — SNY (@SNYtv) August 16, 2023

“I have a little girl and diapers aren’t cheap, so that’s what keeps me going,” Stewart joked.

Stewart stuck around Baltimore after being promoted in 2018, but rarely nailed down a full-time job. He has shown some nice flashes of power this year since resurfacing with the Mets following their trade deadline sell-off.

Considering how the Mets have played lately, the team could use any sort of spark to rally around. Maybe Stewart can give fans someone to root for down the stretch.