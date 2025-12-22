Mets reportedly eyeing 3-time All-Star after latest trade

The New York Mets roster is already looking much different from what it did two months ago.

The Mets continued moving pieces on Monday by trading infielder Jeff McNeil to the Athletics. Right after that, a report came that the Mets are exploring a deal for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, according to Francys Romero.

“With Jeff McNeil gone, the Mets are believed to be exploring Ketel Marte, or at least discussing him in trade talks, per an industry source,” Romero wrote on X.

Marte is a three-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger winner and won the NLCS MVP in 2023 when the Diamondbacks went to the World Series.

The Mets’ trade of McNeil is yet another big change. McNeil had spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the Mets, and New York also traded longtime outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in the offseason.

The Mets then watched Pete Alonso sign with the Baltimore Orioles and closer Edwin Diaz join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marte’s name has been involved in plenty of trade rumblings, although a report stated previously that the Boston Red Sox were the frontrunners for a possible trade.

The Diamondbacks’ All-Star signed a six-year, $116.5 million extension in April, and said at the time that he wanted to be in Arizona forever. This offseason, the Diamondbacks have explored moving Marte, and they also emerged as a surprise suitor for Alex Bregman.

Currently, the idea of a Marte trade for the Mets seems to be exploratory, but it could be a decent move to help fill some holes left by Alonso, Nimmo and now McNeil.