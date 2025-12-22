Larry Brown Sports

Mets trade away another former All-Star

The logo of the New York Mets
Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are continuing to clean house after their collapse at the end of the 2025 season.

The Mets on Monday traded utility man Jeff McNeil to the Athletics. They are receiving a minor league pitcher in return, and also are covering roughly a third of McNeil’s 2026 salary.

This is essentially a salary dump for the Mets, who wanted to get a large portion of his $15.75 million annual salary off the books. The 33-year-old is coming off a season that saw him hit .243 with 12 home runs while also spending time at six positions, not counting DH.

The Mets are getting rid of a lot of core players this offseason. Longtime outfielder Brandon Nimmo was traded to Texas, while Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz both departed via free agency. McNeil is another longtime stalwart, having spent his entire eight-year career with the Mets.

Things are going to look a lot different for the Mets next season, and many fans do not necessarily see it as an improvement. Getting rid of McNeil for essentially nothing is not likely to change those opinions.

.

