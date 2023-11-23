 Skip to main content
Mets hiring ex-Blue Jays manager to serve as bench coach

November 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
The logo of the New York Mets

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are hiring an experienced former manager to join Carlos Mendoza’s staff.

The Mets are hiring John Gibbons as their new bench coach.

Gibbons is best known for his two stints as the manager of the Blue Jays. He managed Toronto from 2004-2008 and again from 2013-2018. He led the Jays to consecutive ALCS appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Coincidentally, Gibbons was drafted by the Mets in 1980 and made his debut with them as a player in 1984. Though he previously managed in the Mets’ minor-league system, this will be his first time working with the major league team in a coaching capacity.

The Mets hired Mendoza as their manager earlier this month. Mendoza had spent the prior 15 seasons with the Yankees.

