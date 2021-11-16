Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with Angels

Noah Syndergaard has pitched just two innings over the past two years due to ongoing issues with his arm, but the right-hander has still landed himself a nice pay day for the 2022 season.

Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

BREAKING: Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2021

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery early last year and then suffered a setback while trying to make his way back in May. He was shut down for a while longer after that and made two brief appearances for the New York Mets late in the 2021 season.

If he’s finally healthy, Syndergaard should be a value signing. He has a career 3.32 ERA with tremendous upside. He could fill a major need for the Angels if his surgically repaired arm cooperates.