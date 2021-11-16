 Skip to main content
Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with Angels

November 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard has pitched just two innings over the past two years due to ongoing issues with his arm, but the right-hander has still landed himself a nice pay day for the 2022 season.

Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery early last year and then suffered a setback while trying to make his way back in May. He was shut down for a while longer after that and made two brief appearances for the New York Mets late in the 2021 season.

If he’s finally healthy, Syndergaard should be a value signing. He has a career 3.32 ERA with tremendous upside. He could fill a major need for the Angels if his surgically repaired arm cooperates.

