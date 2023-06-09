Struggling Mets hit with big Pete Alonso injury blow

Things are going from bad to worse for the New York Mets after a brutal series in Atlanta.

The Mets announced Friday that first baseman Pete Alonso suffered a bone bruise and sprain on his left wrist after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday’s game against the Braves. The Mets expect that Alonso may miss as much as a month, and will be placed on the IL.

Mets announce: After undergoing additional imaging, Pete Alonso has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a sprain of his left wrist. He has been placed on the IL. A typical return to play for this type of injury is approximately 3-4 weeks. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 9, 2023

It is difficult to overstate how big a blow this is to a Mets team that is already struggling. Alonso has been the team’s best hitter, with 22 home runs in 62 games. The team simply cannot replace that sort of production at a time when they are fresh off a series sweep at the hands of the Braves, who are now a full 8.5 games ahead of the Mets in the NL East race.

Alonso also brought some attitude to the Mets, as he briefly sparked controversy in the Braves series before what was a clearly unintentional hit-by-pitch on Wednesday. Regardless of intent, it will cost Alonso significant time.