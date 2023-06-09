 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 9, 2023

Struggling Mets hit with big Pete Alonso injury blow

June 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Pete Alonso swinging a bat

Apr 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Things are going from bad to worse for the New York Mets after a brutal series in Atlanta.

The Mets announced Friday that first baseman Pete Alonso suffered a bone bruise and sprain on his left wrist after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday’s game against the Braves. The Mets expect that Alonso may miss as much as a month, and will be placed on the IL.

It is difficult to overstate how big a blow this is to a Mets team that is already struggling. Alonso has been the team’s best hitter, with 22 home runs in 62 games. The team simply cannot replace that sort of production at a time when they are fresh off a series sweep at the hands of the Braves, who are now a full 8.5 games ahead of the Mets in the NL East race.

Alonso also brought some attitude to the Mets, as he briefly sparked controversy in the Braves series before what was a clearly unintentional hit-by-pitch on Wednesday. Regardless of intent, it will cost Alonso significant time.

Article Tags

New York MetsPete Alonso
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus