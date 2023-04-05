Mets provide notable update on Justin Verlander’s health

The cavalry may be soon coming for the struggling New York Mets.

The Mets shared a notable update Wednesday about the health of nine-time All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander, who has begun the season on the injured list due to a low-grade teres major strain. The team revealed that Verlander is now experiencing reduced inflammation and will continue to throw.

Justin Verlander underwent follow-up imaging today that showed reduced inflammation. He will continue throwing. Additional updates will be provided as appropriate. — New York Mets (@Mets) April 5, 2023

That is a positive development for the 40-year-old Verlander, who was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27. He spoke out about the injury just a few days ago.

The Mets obviously won’t rush Verlander back if he is not ready. But they could really use his arm in their rotation right now, especially after signing him to a two-year, $87 million deal in the offseason. The Mets have started the season just 3-4, and their other star hurler is also having some difficulty at the moment.