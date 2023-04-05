 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 5, 2023

Mets provide notable update on Justin Verlander’s health

April 5, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Justin Verlander smiling

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League pitcher Justin Verlander (35) of the Houston Astros and wife Kate Upton during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The cavalry may be soon coming for the struggling New York Mets.

The Mets shared a notable update Wednesday about the health of nine-time All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander, who has begun the season on the injured list due to a low-grade teres major strain. The team revealed that Verlander is now experiencing reduced inflammation and will continue to throw.

That is a positive development for the 40-year-old Verlander, who was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27. He spoke out about the injury just a few days ago.

The Mets obviously won’t rush Verlander back if he is not ready. But they could really use his arm in their rotation right now, especially after signing him to a two-year, $87 million deal in the offseason. The Mets have started the season just 3-4, and their other star hurler is also having some difficulty at the moment.

Article Tags

Justin VerlanderNew York Mets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus