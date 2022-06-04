Former star rookie requests trade from Yankees

The New York Yankees have an unhappy player on their hands.

Yankees outfielder Miguel Andujar has requested a trade, according to multiple reports. MLB reporter Hector Gomez was first to report that Andujar informed manager Aaron Boone that he no longer wishes to play for the Yankees.

SOURCE: Miguel Andujar told Aaron Boone last night that he doesn't want to be with the Yankees and wants to be traded. pic.twitter.com/3Ay4OqL89J — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 4, 2022

Andujar’s future looked bright after he finished runner-up in AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, when he hit .297 with 27 home runs. Success has eluded him, as injuries cost him virtually all of 2019 and he has struggled to replicate his success at the plate since. Part of the issue is that the Yankees have struggled to find a spot on the field for Andujar, who is not renowned for his defense. In addition to his on-field struggles, Andujar endured a frightening ordeal off the field just before the start of spring training.

The 27-year-old Andujar has hit .268 in 43 plate appearances so far this season.