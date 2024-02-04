Miguel Sano looks almost unrecognizable in new Angels photos

Miguel Sano looks like half the man that he used to be.

The former All-Star slugger Sano posted photos of himself to his Instagram page on Saturday. In the photos, Sano was at the Los Angeles Angels’ facility sporting the team’s gear (he just agreed to a contract with the Angels earlier this week).

Sano looked nearly unrecognizable because of how much he had trimmed down. Take a look.

The 30-year-old Sano has struggled with his weight for most of his MLB career. Though he was able to make an All-Star team with the Minnesota Twins in 2017, Sano was reporting to camp overweight in his mid-20s. In more recent years, Sano, officially listed at 272 pounds, also heard barbs from opponents for being “fat.”

After spending the 2023 season out of MLB, Sano is now getting a lifeline from the Angels. It looks like he is taking his opportunity seriously too and already looks to be in great shape.