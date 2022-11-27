Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical.

The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free agent market. Though he went just 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 2022 for the San Diego Padres, Clevinger still has plenty of upside. During his best season with Cleveland in 2019, Clevinger was 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine. Some of the wind came out of Clevinger’s sails when he underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the 2021 season. But he was healthy enough to make 22 starts last season and will now look to round into proper form in Chicago.

Beyond ace Dylan Cease, the White Sox rotation is a bit shaky with Lance Lynn about to turn 36 and Lucas Giolito struggling mightily in 2022 with a 4.90 ERA. Clevinger is a meaningful arm to add to the mix, and he should inject plenty of personality into Chicago as well.