Mike Trout out 6-8 weeks due to calf injury

Mike Trout knew immediately that something was wrong with his calf on Monday night. His suspicions were correct.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that Trout is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to a calf strain.

Trout was on the bases after walking in the first inning of the Angels’ 7-4 win over Cleveland on Monday night. He started to run after a popup but came up gingerly. He was even looking back at his leg after running.

Trout quickly exited the game and has now been placed on the injured list.

The 29-year-old centerfielder was slumping recently but still had a sparkling .333/.466/.624 slash line with eight home runs. The Angels are 18-22, and having Trout out for around two months certainly won’t make things any easier on them.