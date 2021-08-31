Mike Trout could be shut down for the season

We are approaching the final month of the MLB regular season, and Mike Trout is running out of time to return to action. And now the Los Angeles Angels are acknowledging that Trout may finally be shut down for the rest of the season.

Trout has been out since straining his calf on May 17. He was originally projected to be out 6-8 weeks. Instead, it’s been double that amount and Trout still has not returned.

With the Angels under .500 and the season’s end nearing, team manager Joe Maddon finally acknowledged that Trout might not return.

Mike Trout is still feeling soreness in his right calf. Trout wants to keep pushing and try to return this year but Maddon acknowledged there’s a chance Trout could be shut down. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 30, 2021

If Trout is still feeling soreness at this point, it’s hard to imagine him bringing him back. What for at this point? To risk injury so he can play a week or two to end this season? It doesn’t make much sense.

Trout batted .33 with a 1.090 OPS in 36 games this season.