Mike Trout could be shut down for the season

August 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Trout

We are approaching the final month of the MLB regular season, and Mike Trout is running out of time to return to action. And now the Los Angeles Angels are acknowledging that Trout may finally be shut down for the rest of the season.

Trout has been out since straining his calf on May 17. He was originally projected to be out 6-8 weeks. Instead, it’s been double that amount and Trout still has not returned.

With the Angels under .500 and the season’s end nearing, team manager Joe Maddon finally acknowledged that Trout might not return.

If Trout is still feeling soreness at this point, it’s hard to imagine him bringing him back. What for at this point? To risk injury so he can play a week or two to end this season? It doesn’t make much sense.

Trout batted .33 with a 1.090 OPS in 36 games this season.

