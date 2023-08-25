2-time MLB All-Star opts out of Rangers deal

The Texas Rangers are in a tailspin right now, and help will not be coming by way of Josh Harrison.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Friday that the veteran infielder Harrison has opted out of his deal with the Rangers. Harrison had just agreed to a minor-league contract with Texas earlier this month.

Previously a two-time MLB All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Harrison made six appearances for the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate (the Round Rock Express), going 6-for-27. Texas, losers of seven straight games and counting, might have been hoping for Harrison to contribute at the MLB level at some point. But that will not be the case.

At 36 years old, Harrison may at the end of the line, having batted a woeful .204 earlier this season in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies. If this is it for the ex-MLB Heart and Hustle Award winner, at least we have plenty of fun highlights to look back on.