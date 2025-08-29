4-time MLB All-Star out for season with broken foot

A major injury may have just shaken up the National League playoff picture.

The San Diego Padres announced on Friday that they have placed infielder Xander Bogaerts on the injured list with a non-displaced fracture of his left foot. San Diego is calling up infielder Mason McCoy in a corresponding move.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Bogaerts will miss the remainder of the regular season with the injury. It is possible though that Bogaerts could return for the MLB postseason, Nightengale adds.

Bogaerts, a four-time MLB All-Star, has a rock for the Padres in the middle infield this season. He signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with San Diego before the 2023 campaign and failed to live up to that hefty price tag over his first couple of seasons. But in 2025, Bogaerts has improved many of his numbers, hitting .262 with 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases through 131 games.

The news for the Padres comes in the midst of a heated battle for playoff positioning. At 75-59, they are sitting just two games behind the rival Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead. Right now, they hold the second Wild Card spot in the NL (with a seven-game cushion separating San Diego from falling out of the playoff race altogether).

At 32 years old, Bogaerts is generally durable but missed significant time last season due to a shoulder fracture. San Diego will now need to rely on some combination of Jose Iglesias and the newly-called-up McCoy to close out the regular season before hopefully getting Bogaerts back in time for the playoffs.