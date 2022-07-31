 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 30, 2022

MLB announces suspension for Tim Anderson

July 30, 2022
by Alex Evans
Tim Anderson stretching

Sep 22, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) stretching in the dugout before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected on Friday night during Chicago’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, and MLB has suspended the two-time All-Star for what he did after he was tossed.

Anderson was angry after a strike was called on him during the seventh inning that looked to be out of the strike zone. He got in the face of home plate umpire Nick Mahrley, and bumped Mahrley with the brim of his helmet (see video here).

MLB announced on Saturday that Anderson was given a three-game suspension for making contact with Mahrley. The 29-year-old was in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Oakland. He will appeal the suspension so that he can play until he has a hearing regarding the ruling.

Anderson was suspended for the first two games of this season after committing a similar offense in September 2021.

Losing Anderson for even a few games could be a big deal for a White Sox team that entered Saturday just three games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins. Anderson is among the team’s most consistent hitters, leading Chicago with a .311 batting average and 13 stolen bases. He is also second in hits (93), runs scored (48) and OBP (.352).

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus