MLB announces suspension for Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected on Friday night during Chicago’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, and MLB has suspended the two-time All-Star for what he did after he was tossed.

Anderson was angry after a strike was called on him during the seventh inning that looked to be out of the strike zone. He got in the face of home plate umpire Nick Mahrley, and bumped Mahrley with the brim of his helmet (see video here).

MLB announced on Saturday that Anderson was given a three-game suspension for making contact with Mahrley. The 29-year-old was in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Oakland. He will appeal the suspension so that he can play until he has a hearing regarding the ruling.

News: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for 3 games after making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in Friday night's game against Oakland. He's appealing so he can play until there's a hearing. Anderson is in the lineup tonight. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 30, 2022

Anderson was suspended for the first two games of this season after committing a similar offense in September 2021.

Anderson was suspended for the first 2 games of this season after making contact with an ump last Sept. So not a first offense for him. On Friday, his helmet made contact with Mahrley's cap after he was tossed for arguing a strike call in the 7th inning. https://t.co/J681qOKJ65 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 30, 2022

Losing Anderson for even a few games could be a big deal for a White Sox team that entered Saturday just three games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins. Anderson is among the team’s most consistent hitters, leading Chicago with a .311 batting average and 13 stolen bases. He is also second in hits (93), runs scored (48) and OBP (.352).