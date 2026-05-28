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Buster Olney names early favorite for potential Tarik Skubal trade

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Tarik Skubal walking off the field
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field after throwing the first inning against Oakland Athletics of the home opening day at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, April 5, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the rumors will pick up more regarding Detroit Tigers star and reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is working his way back from having surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, and he should be back on the mound in the near future.

Whether or not the Tigers trade Skubal remains to be seen, but ESPN’s Buster Olney named the San Diego Padres as the early favorite for Skubal.

The other teams previously mentioned as potential Skubal suitors are the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, along with the Padres.

As Olney mentions, Padres GM A.J. Preller is never afraid to make win-now moves, although acquiring Skubal would likely mean trading away a few prospects.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Skubal’s progress was “really encouraging” after he threw a live batting practice session, so that’s a positive development for both sides.

The Tigers are currently in last place in the American League Central as of May 28, so the chances of them sending him away might increase if things don’t turn around.

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