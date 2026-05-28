Buster Olney names early favorite for potential Tarik Skubal trade

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the rumors will pick up more regarding Detroit Tigers star and reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal .

Skubal is working his way back from having surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, and he should be back on the mound in the near future.

Whether or not the Tigers trade Skubal remains to be seen, but ESPN’s Buster Olney named the San Diego Padres as the early favorite for Skubal.

What are potential trade destinations for Tarik Skubal?@PaulHembo would LOVE the Brewers and Rays to swim with the usual suspects | @ESPNMilwaukee 👀



"My early favorite, the San Diego Padres." – @Buster_ESPN https://t.co/HKSkWiuZdV pic.twitter.com/2KH1WJSrv8 — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) May 28, 2026

The other teams previously mentioned as potential Skubal suitors are the Toronto Blue Jays , New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers , along with the Padres.

As Olney mentions, Padres GM A.J. Preller is never afraid to make win-now moves, although acquiring Skubal would likely mean trading away a few prospects.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Skubal’s progress was “really encouraging” after he threw a live batting practice session, so that’s a positive development for both sides.

The Tigers are currently in last place in the American League Central as of May 28, so the chances of them sending him away might increase if things don’t turn around.