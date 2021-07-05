MLB reportedly looking into Trevor Bauer’s history as part of investigation

Major League Baseball has launched its own investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Trevor Bauer, and the league is taking several angles.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, MLB investigators are pursuing “a range of inquiries” relating to Bauer. The league has spoken to the accuser’s lawyer, and hopes to speak directly to the accuser in coming days. League officials also wish to speak to Bauer, but it is unclear if and when that will happen. Notably, any conversations Bauer has with MLB would be subject to subpoena as part of the Pasadena Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the allegations.

MLB investigators are also reported to be delving into Bauer’s personal history. The league wants to know if there have been any other incidents involving Bauer that it is not aware of. This is similar to how the league has pursued other investigations relating to the sport’s domestic violence policy.

MLB’s investigation into the Bauer allegations is taking place concurrently with the police investigation, which law enforcement said has become larger than originally expected.

Bauer has been accused of assaulting a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters this year. The woman claims the encounters began as consensual before going beyond what she consented to. She sought medical attention for injuries she suffered following their second encounter, which was on May 15. You can read her allegations here.

Bauer says the woman sought rough sex from him and that everything was consensual. His legal team provided Larry Brown Sports with text message conversations that Bauer and the woman allegedly shared between their two encounters.

The woman has been granted an ex parte restraining order, which is granted based purely on allegations. Bauer will have his chance to respond on July 23. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the incident, but Bauer has not been charged with a crime.