Police say Trevor Bauer investigation is ‘bigger than we thought’

Police are looking into the assault allegations against Trevor Bauer to determine if criminal charges will be filed, and signs point to the investigation taking a while longer.

Pasadena Police Department lieutenant Carolyn Gordon, who is overseeing the Bauer investigation, told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Friday that the investigation was not initially expected to take as long as it has. She described the case as “bigger than we thought” and said it is not nearing a conclusion.

“We were looking into some things and we thought we were nearing the end,” Gordon said. “We are not close to the end. This investigation is bigger than we thought. So we have to look a few more places. We want to try to uncover as much stuff as we can.”

Gordon said the investigation began about six weeks ago, but police have since received new leads. She would not share any detailed information but added that “some things have been uncovered” that need to be examined further.

Nightengale notes that he spoke with Gordon hours before Major League Baseball decided to place Bauer on seven-day administrative leave.

Bauer has been accused of assaulting a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters this year. The woman claims the encounters began as consensual before going beyond what she consented to. She sought medical attention for injuries she suffered following their second encounter, which was on May 15. You can read her allegations here.

Bauer says the woman sought rough sex from him and that everything was consensual. His legal team provided Larry Brown Sports with text message conversations that Bauer and the woman allegedly shared between their two encounters.

The woman has been granted an ex parte restraining order, which is granted based purely on allegations. Bauer will have his chance to respond on July 23.