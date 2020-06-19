Report: MLB owners could be willing to agree to 62-game season

MLB and the MLB players association seem to be closer to reaching an agreement for a shortened 2020 season.

The league recently proposed a 60-game season for full prorated pay, while the union countered with a 70-game season. Some might figure the sides would meet in the middle, but the whole point is that the owners say they can only afford to pay the players so much in a season with decimated revenues due to the lack of fans.

But, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale believes the owners might be willing to go as high as 62 games of full prorated pay in order to get a deal done.

MLB said on Friday they will not respond to the union’s 70-game proposal. That means the union can either provide a new offer, accept the owners’ 60-game proposal, or let Manfred mandate a season.

Each day that passes with the sides arguing is another day they look worse to the public for having an argument between millionaires and billionaires during a time when so many people have lost their jobs and are struggling. Not only that, but each day that passes without an agreement is another day that the league forfeits the possibility for headlines about its actual sport at a time when they could be the only major sport playing.