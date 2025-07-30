MLB pitcher bizarrely faces old team in doubleheader after trade

Seranthony Dominguez certainly had an eventful day on Tuesday.

The veteran MLB reliever Dominguez began the day on the Baltimore Orioles and was with his teammates in the bullpen during the first leg of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baltimore went on to win 16-4 at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Md. (though Dominguez did not pitch during the game).

But the day took a bizarre turn when the two teams agreed to a deal in the middle of the doubleheader. The Orioles traded Dominguez to the Blue Jays in exchange for a minor-league pitcher.

That led to a strange scene where Dominguez switched clubhouses after being traded, walking across the hallway of the ballpark to get to the Toronto side.

Things got even weirder during the second leg of the doubleheader. Dominguez got the call to pitch for the Blue Jays against his former team the Orioles. He had to walk past his ex-Baltimore teammates to get to the Toronto bullpen, and then entered the game in the seventh inning to pitch.

Here is the unusual spectacle that saw Dominguez pitch against the guys that he began the day as teammates with.

The whole thing was so bizarre that it even looked like Dominguez received a hastily-made Blue Jays jersey with the “8” in his No. 48 apparently stuck on backwards.

Dominguez, a 30-year-old in his seventh MLB season, ended up striking out two in a scoreless frame against his former team. However, Baltimore also won the second leg of the doubleheader by a 3-2 final score.

We have certainly seen instances of MLB players getting traded in the middle of games before. But that had to be the first instance of a player starting the first half of a doubleheader on one team and then pitching in the second half for the other team.