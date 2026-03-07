Video: Chair-wielding fan almost causes a brawl after UTEP-Jacksonville State game

A fan tried to steal the spotlight following the wild ending to Saturday’s game between the UTEP Miners and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

As players from both sides gathered for the handshake line, an enraged UTEP fan suddenly picked up a chair and started shouting. It was not clear what triggered the fan’s outburst, but he surely disturbed the peace during what was supposedly a display of great sportsmanship between the two Conference USA teams.

The fan’s companion tried to hold him back, as others also tried to pacify the situation.

You can watch that wild moment here.

A UTEP fan got into it with Jacksonville State players in the handshake line and nearly started a skirmish 😳pic.twitter.com/L0HnVWesh2 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 7, 2026

The fan probably forgot how to act properly in public after witnessing the shocking way the Miners lost to the visiting Gamecocks.

With seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 61-61, the Gamecocks brought the ball up the court. Jacksonville State sophomore guard attacked the gut of the Miners’ defense before making a kickout pass to senior guard Mostapha El Moutaouakkil, who took a wide-open shot from behind the arc. Moutaouakkil released the ball at the buzzer, hitting the shot to give the Gamecocks a 64-61 victory.

JACKSONVILLE STATE (-1) BUZZER BEATER TO ELIMINATE UTEP FROM THE C-USA TOURNAMENT 😱



WHAT A FINISH 🔥pic.twitter.com/IWSAx8cD63 — Covers (@Covers) March 7, 2026

UTEP’s loss means the Miners will miss the 2026 Conference USA Tournament, as the bottom two regular-season finishers in the league are disqualified from it.