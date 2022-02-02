 Skip to main content
MLB reportedly headed for major rule change when lockout ends

February 2, 2022
by Grey Papke

The MLB lockout does not appear close to ending, but whenever it does, it appears likely to be accompanied by a major rule change that has long seemed inevitable.

Both the league and the MLBPA are in agreement on a universal designated hitter rule for the 2022 season and beyond, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. At this stage, Heyman says it would require “something totally unexpected” to not happen.

This change to the designated hitter rule has been coming for some time. The league essentially trialed the rule in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and there was talk it could return for 2021. While that did not happen, it does appear it was only a temporary delay.

There are certainly a handful of pitchers who will hate this, but most will be in favor of the rule change. The majority of the fans will probably be glad to see the DH debut in the National League, too.

