MLB reportedly headed for major rule change when lockout ends

The MLB lockout does not appear close to ending, but whenever it does, it appears likely to be accompanied by a major rule change that has long seemed inevitable.

Both the league and the MLBPA are in agreement on a universal designated hitter rule for the 2022 season and beyond, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. At this stage, Heyman says it would require “something totally unexpected” to not happen.

Barring something totally unexpected, it can be assumed at this point that the universal DH will be in place in 2022. Both sides are in favor (though true to these talks, they don’t seem to totally agree on who benefits most from a DH on all 30 teams) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 2, 2022

This change to the designated hitter rule has been coming for some time. The league essentially trialed the rule in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and there was talk it could return for 2021. While that did not happen, it does appear it was only a temporary delay.

There are certainly a handful of pitchers who will hate this, but most will be in favor of the rule change. The majority of the fans will probably be glad to see the DH debut in the National League, too.

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports