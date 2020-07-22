Report: Mookie Betts, Dodgers closing in on mammoth extension

Mookie Betts is scheduled to become a free agent for the first time in his career after this season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are apparently on the verge of convincing the star outfielder that there is no need to test the market.

Lou Merloni of WEEI in Boston reported on Wednesday that Betts and the Dodgers are closing in on a massive contract extension. The deal is reportedly for 10-plus years and somewhere in the range of $350-400 million.

Sorry @Jared_Carrabis your dream scenario may come to an end within the next couple days, I’m told. Mookie will remain in LA for a very very long time. 10+ yrs for BIG $$. Between 350-400. @WEEI @OMFonWEEI — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) July 22, 2020

Merloni, a former Red Sox player who now hosts a radio show, said back in January that Boston offered Betts a 10-year, $300 million extension before deciding to trade him to the Dodgers. Betts is said to have countered with 12 years and $420 million. With the coronavirus pandemic having a major impact on revenue for Major League Baseball this year, it’s possible Betts may be willing to take slightly less now than he would have a year ago.

Betts fueled speculation this week that he might return to the Red Sox with some of his social media activity. He had said before being traded that he wanted to finish his career in Boston, so the Red Sox would definitely be in the mix to sign him if he became a free agent.

Betts, 27, is a career .301 hitter. He’s two years removed from being named the AL MVP in 2018.