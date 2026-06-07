New detail on Tyler Glasnow’s status emerges

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to wait longer for Tyler Glasnow ’s return from injury — much longer.

The reigning World Series champions announced on Saturday that the right-handed pitcher has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers called up Nick Frasso to fill Glasnow’s spot on the 40-man roster.

Glasnow has not pitched since leaving his start early against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on May 6 due to back pain. Two days later, the Dodgers placed him on the 15-day injured list.

Los Angeles’ latest move on the 2024 All-Star pitcher means that the earliest he can return to action will be sometime in July. That may also be an optimistic outlook for Glasnow, who is “not throwing at the moment,” according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Glasnow joins another key Dodgers arm on the 60-day injured list, with left-handed pitcher Blake Snell still recovering from surgery on his elbow.

Despite the absences of Glasnow and Snell, the Dodgers are continuing to dominate the competition. They entered Saturday with a 41-23 record, the best in the National League West Division and second-best overall in the big leagues. Only the Atlanta Braves have a better record than the Dodgers, whose pitching rotation is being anchored by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani .

In seven starts so far in 2026, Glasnow has gone 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.