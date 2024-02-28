Orioles add 2-time Gold Glover in free agency

The Baltimore Orioles continue to stack the deck.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Wednesday that the Orioles have agreed to a minor-league deal with infielder Kolten Wong. The 33-year-old Wong will be joining Baltimore at big-league camp as well, Feinsand adds.

The news comes just one day after the Orioles also added a multi-time All-Star pitcher on a minor-league deal.

Wong fits the definition of a grizzled vet at this point. He has been in MLB since 2013 and played the first eight seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong won two Gold Gloves as a Cardinal and also contributed to their 2013 pennant run. Though he was best known for getting picked off to end a World Series game that year, Wong redemeed himself the following year with some impressive playoff heroics.

In more recent years, Wong had played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit a woeful .183 with a .519 OPS over 87 total appearances last year but is getting another chance from the Orioles, who are relying on just Jordan Westburg and Ramon Urias at Wong’s preferred position of second base.