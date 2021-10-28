PETA urges MLB to stop using the word ‘bullpen’

One of Major League Baseball’s franchises will have a new name next year when the Cleveland Indians become the Cleveland Guardians, and PETA thinks the league should make another major change as well.

PETA, aka the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, issued a press release on Thursday urging MLB to stop using the term “bullpen.” The organization is proposing that baseball adopts the term “arm barn” instead. Why? The term “bullpen” references a holding area where bulls are kept before being slaughtered.

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” the release states. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

Alright then.

The “bullpen” gripe is one of many PETA has had with professional sports leagues and teams over the years. Another example would be when they spoke out about a catfish incident at an NHL game years ago.

We’d say the term “bullpen” is probably in no danger of disappearing, but this is 2021. Nothing would surprise us.